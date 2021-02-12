Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Short Interest Update

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 163,800 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the January 14th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

OTCMKTS TGLVY traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.34. 12,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,630. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $9.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.57.

Get Top Glove Co. Bhd. alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th were given a dividend of $0.2806 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.