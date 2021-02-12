Tornado Cash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.54 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $273.72 or 0.00578244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded flat against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $71.08 million and approximately $15.54 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00061443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.07 or 0.00287453 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00104873 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00079727 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00090467 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00069251 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,664 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.