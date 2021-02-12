Tornado Reaches Market Capitalization of $644,225.19 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Tornado token can now be purchased for approximately $107.37 or 0.00225247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tornado has traded 54.9% higher against the US dollar. Tornado has a market capitalization of $644,225.19 and $1.36 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00059754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.96 or 0.00285225 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00101290 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00078185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00091547 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,022.25 or 1.00743014 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

Tornado Token Trading

Tornado can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

