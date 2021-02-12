Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given New $95.00 Price Target at CIBC

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Toromont Industries from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Toromont Industries from $75.00 to $91.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Toromont Industries from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Toromont Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMTNF remained flat at $$71.46 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 758. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.72. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $74.03.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

