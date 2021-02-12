Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) PT Raised to $96.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Toromont Industries from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from $75.00 to $91.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from $76.00 to $88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

OTCMKTS:TMTNF remained flat at $$71.46 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 758. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.72. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $74.03.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

