Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Up 175.0% in January

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TPZ traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $11.71. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,882. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $16.95.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
