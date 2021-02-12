Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Short Interest Up 175.0% in January

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TPZ traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $11.71. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,882. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 40.0% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 43,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 73.7% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,914 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

