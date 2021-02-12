Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.02

Shares of Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.02 and traded as high as $35.00. Toshiba shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 851 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02.

About Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

