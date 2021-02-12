Touchstone Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 368,010 NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 368,010 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506,000. NIC accounts for 9.7% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned 0.55% of NIC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in NIC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NIC by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of NIC by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NIC by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIC during the 3rd quarter worth $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGOV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 53,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,239. NIC Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. NIC’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGOV. DA Davidson lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

