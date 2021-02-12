Touchstone Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 193,533 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 193,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,450,000. Fastenal makes up about 9.6% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,721. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 600 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $282,412 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

