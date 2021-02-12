Touchstone Capital Inc. Invests $1.65 Million in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 262,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000. Coda Octopus Group accounts for 1.7% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.45% of Coda Octopus Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hamilton sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $32,520.00. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CODA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,874. The firm has a market cap of $88.38 million, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 11.04%.

Coda Octopus Group Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

