Touchstone Capital Inc. Invests $5.69 Million in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,000. Strategic Education accounts for about 5.8% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned 0.24% of Strategic Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Strategic Education by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STRA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.28. 1,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,979. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STRA. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.