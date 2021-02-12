Touchstone Capital Inc. Invests $7.55 Million in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,000. InterDigital accounts for about 7.7% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of InterDigital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. InterDigital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Shares of IDCC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,420. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $68.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.