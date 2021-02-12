Touchstone Capital Inc. Makes New $20.15 Million Investment in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 134,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $20,151,000. Diamond Hill Investment Group accounts for 20.5% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned approximately 4.27% of Diamond Hill Investment Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 88.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 312.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the third quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.12. The company had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,534. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $162.00. The firm has a market cap of $459.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.05.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

