Touchstone Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,365,000. Snap-on comprises about 6.5% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of Snap-on at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter worth $20,111,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 14.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after buying an additional 70,464 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 27.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,471,000 after buying an additional 67,479 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 13.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 547,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after buying an additional 62,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,507,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,790,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Longbow Research lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

NYSE SNA traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.96. 4,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,106. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.02. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $193.54.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total value of $2,268,559.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,893 shares of company stock valued at $12,876,551 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

