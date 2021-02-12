Touchstone Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,000. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 11.9% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,763,000 after purchasing an additional 563,135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,897,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,554,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,333,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,161,000 after acquiring an additional 180,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,724,000 after acquiring an additional 172,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,783,000 after acquiring an additional 844,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.20. 6,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.70. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $169.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

