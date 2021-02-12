Touchstone Capital Inc. Takes $6.57 Million Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Touchstone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,000. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. accounts for about 6.7% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned 0.58% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 389,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 36,790 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 18.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 246,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,856 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 19.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 57.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,346. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.44 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.34 and its 200 day moving average is $67.90.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

