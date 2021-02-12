Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.42

Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.57. Towerstream shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 4,402 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42.

About Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER)

Towerstream Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed wireless broadband services over a wireless network transmitting over regulated and unregulated radio spectrum to commercial customers in the United States. Its wireless broadband service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data, and video services.

