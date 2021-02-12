Towne Bancorp (OTCMKTS:TWNE) vs. Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Critical Comparison

Towne Bancorp (OTCMKTS:TWNE) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Towne Bancorp and Cathay General Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Towne Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Cathay General Bancorp 29.49% 9.67% 1.21%

67.6% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Towne Bancorp and Cathay General Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Towne Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cathay General Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.94%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than Towne Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Towne Bancorp and Cathay General Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Towne Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cathay General Bancorp $814.02 million 3.67 $279.14 million $3.48 10.77

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Towne Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Towne Bancorp has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Towne Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Towne Bancorp Company Profile

Towne Bancorp, Inc. went out of business. Towne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Towne Bank of Arizona, which provides banking products and services to individual and business customers in Mesa, Arizona. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, IOLTA accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises business loans, including business credit cards; working capital and business investment loans; term and installment loans for equipment, vehicles, and business expansion; lines of credit; letters of credit; commercial construction and real estate loans; and personal loans, including personal credit cards, installment loans, personal lines of credit, home equity loans, and home construction loans. The company also offers cash management, off-site deposit, bank-by-mail, merchant card, cash order, cashiers checks, night depository, and notary services, as well as Internet banking services. Towne Bancorp, Inc. is based in Mesa, Arizona.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers trade financing, letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, traveler's check, safe deposit, night deposit, social security payment deposit, collection, bank-by-mail, drive-up and walk-up window, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. As of October 26, 2020, it operated 38 branches in California; 10 branches in New York; 3 branches in Illinois; 4 branches in Washington; 2 branches in Texas; and 1 each branch in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, and Hong Kong, as well as 1 representative office in Beijing, Taipei, and Shanghai. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

