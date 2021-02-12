Traders Purchase High Volume of Nordic American Tankers Call Options (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 35,983 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 800% compared to the average volume of 3,998 call options.

Shares of NAT stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 363,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,474. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,572 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

NAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.