Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 473 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 730% compared to the average volume of 57 put options.

Shares of RFP stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 27,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,090. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $830.96 million, a PE ratio of -141.71 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. Resolute Forest Products has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.69.

In related news, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Also, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $26,170.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,020 shares of company stock worth $230,354. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

