TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Shares Up 17.2%

Shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) shot up 17.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.45. 158,952 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 386% from the average session volume of 32,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TACT shares. Roth Capital began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $93.31 million, a P/E ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $923,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 513,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 59,213 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 247,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

