Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.10

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and traded as low as $4.62. Transat A.T. shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 95,714 shares changing hands.

TRZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$4.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,363.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.05. The company has a market cap of C$175.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The company reported C($4.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.31) by C($1.83). The business had revenue of C$28.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -2.1099999 EPS for the current year.

About Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ)

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

