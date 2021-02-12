TravelNote Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $10,272.17 and $2,971.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TravelNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00062765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.60 or 0.00284248 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00105270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00081006 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00093087 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00067175 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Coin Trading

TravelNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

