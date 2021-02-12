Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s share price fell 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $26.38. 3,420,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 404% from the average session volume of 678,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TVTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In related news, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $104,798.75. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $91,789.25. Insiders have sold 11,019 shares of company stock worth $318,559 in the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,229,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,603,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,660,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

