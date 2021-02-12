Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 2,570 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of Chegg worth $7,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Chegg by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,309,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,463,000 after acquiring an additional 257,785 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 228.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,007 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Chegg by 88.9% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after acquiring an additional 560,116 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 33.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,717,000 after acquiring an additional 289,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Chegg by 70.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 789,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,399,000 after acquiring an additional 327,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Chegg news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $2,287,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $1,977,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,240,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $106.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.27. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -531.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $111.95.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

