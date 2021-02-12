Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $65,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,218,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,575,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $33.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

