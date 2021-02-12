Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,350 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Snap were worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Snap by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,151,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,728,000 after acquiring an additional 123,610 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Snap by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 1,949.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 173,103 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $154,544.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,013.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $3,538,323.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,898,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,352,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 536,269 shares of company stock worth $23,425,650.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.97 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Snap to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Snap to $81.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

