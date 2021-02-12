Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,620 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,928,000 after purchasing an additional 919,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,701,000 after purchasing an additional 863,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,508,000 after purchasing an additional 732,451 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,802,000 after purchasing an additional 282,293 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 520.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 290,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 243,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

