Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.09 Million Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.91.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $86.86 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $68.25 and a one year high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.72 and its 200 day moving average is $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,167 shares of company stock worth $1,534,515. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

