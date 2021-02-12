Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.42 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 843.5% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $470.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $477.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total transaction of $6,507,364.23. Also, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.13, for a total value of $1,113,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,273,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,659 shares of company stock valued at $10,512,983. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.44.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

