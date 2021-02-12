Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $8.38 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors increased its position in Realty Income by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Realty Income by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its position in Realty Income by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.42.

O opened at $62.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.13. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.64%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

