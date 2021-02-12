Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,150 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,505 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 167,684 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $21,816,000 after acquiring an additional 79,152 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at $149,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 16.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,446 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 12.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,823 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $48,729,000 after acquiring an additional 39,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,534 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems stock opened at $137.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.78 and a 200-day moving average of $132.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.31 and a 1-year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $994,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,318 shares in the company, valued at $39,321,490.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $34,432.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,786 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,604 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.