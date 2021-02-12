Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,391 shares of company stock worth $10,545,605. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $146.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.37 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.61 and its 200 day moving average is $112.87. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.