Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 11,000 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ventas were worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 700.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,131 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 126.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,443,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,283 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,251,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,031,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,902,000 after acquiring an additional 631,062 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,299,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $50.75 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $63.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average of $45.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

