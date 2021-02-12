Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,820 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,659,000 after purchasing an additional 779,122 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,579,000 after purchasing an additional 744,000 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares during the period.

IVV opened at $392.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $393.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

