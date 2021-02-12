Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,880 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $8,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 205.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE BBY opened at $119.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average of $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.