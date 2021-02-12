Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 4,042 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in PPL by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPL during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. Bank of America cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.97.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.94 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

