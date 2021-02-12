TreeCon Resources (OTCMKTS:TCOR) Shares Down 16.9%

TreeCon Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCOR)’s stock price traded down 16.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 12,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49.

TreeCon Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TCOR)

TreeCon Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and finances industrial and logging equipment in the United States. It is also involved in sawmill operations; and producing water-based fluids for the oil and gas industry. The company was formerly known as Overhill Corporation. TreeCon Resources, Inc was incorporated in 1963 and is based in Lufkin, Texas.

