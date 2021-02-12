TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $48.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.30.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Shares of THS opened at $49.28 on Friday. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -492.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $117,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the period.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.