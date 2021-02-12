TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.30.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

NYSE THS opened at $49.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -492.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,774,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,940,000 after buying an additional 113,038 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,133,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,723,000 after buying an additional 557,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,055,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,896,000 after buying an additional 71,124 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,039,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,145,000 after buying an additional 359,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,998,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,420,000 after buying an additional 90,185 shares during the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.