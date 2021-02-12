TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Earnings Results

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. TreeHouse Foods updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.80-3.20 EPS.

THS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.97. 17,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,263. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -491.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.31.

THS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Truist cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.90.

In related news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $117,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

