Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, February 19th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMT opened at $4.37 on Friday. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $6.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

