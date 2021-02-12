Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.20.

TOLWF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOLWF opened at $1.41 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

