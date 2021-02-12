Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $456,524.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,629.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,667 shares of company stock worth $2,185,362. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 390.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Trimble by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB opened at $73.04 on Friday. Trimble has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $75.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

