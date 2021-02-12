Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Up 209.1% in January

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 209.1% from the January 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 10,000 shares of Trio-Tech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $43,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,691 shares in the company, valued at $496,612.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $171,875 in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trio-Tech International stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Trio-Tech International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 million, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.32. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

