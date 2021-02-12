Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$125.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSU. Cormark increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$128.13.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$110.85 on Friday. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$34.00 and a 52-week high of C$112.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$89.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$86.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 41.04.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

