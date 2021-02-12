Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$177.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$161.00 to C$177.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TSU. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$128.13.

TSE:TSU opened at C$110.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$89.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.71. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$34.00 and a 52 week high of C$112.89. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.04.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

