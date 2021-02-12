Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$119.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$100.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s current price.

TSU has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.13.

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$110.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$89.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$86.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.04. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$34.00 and a twelve month high of C$112.89.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

