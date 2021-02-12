Trisura Group’s (TRRSF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRRSF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

Trisura Group stock traded up $10.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.41. The company had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 933. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $88.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.76.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

