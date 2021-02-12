Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Triterras will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Triterras.
TRIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities cut Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.
TRIT opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82. Triterras has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $15.45.
Triterras Company Profile
Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.
Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triterras (TRIT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.