Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Triterras’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.12. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triterras will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Triterras.

TRIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities cut Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at $1,162,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at $3,314,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at $2,140,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000.

TRIT opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82. Triterras has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $15.45.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

